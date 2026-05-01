US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 119,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $72,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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