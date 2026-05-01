US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 114,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Key Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett/Berkshire continues to collect meaningful dividends from its stake in Capital One, underscoring large-shareholder confidence and steady cash returns to owners. Article Title

Warren Buffett/Berkshire continues to collect meaningful dividends from its stake in Capital One, underscoring large-shareholder confidence and steady cash returns to owners. Positive Sentiment: Capital One will receive new deposit flow from a partner offering 3.0% interest on exchange funds held with Capital One — a potential source of low-cost funding/Deposit growth if those balances stick. Article Title

Capital One will receive new deposit flow from a partner offering 3.0% interest on exchange funds held with Capital One — a potential source of low-cost funding/Deposit growth if those balances stick. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its price target for COF from $290 to $275 but kept a "buy" rating — still signaling upside, though slightly less bullish than before. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn trimmed its price target for COF from $290 to $275 but kept a "buy" rating — still signaling upside, though slightly less bullish than before. Neutral Sentiment: A market feature on undervalued names mentions stocks to consider in the current macro backdrop — a generic context piece that may prompt some value-seeking flows but doesn’t present company-specific news. Article Title

A market feature on undervalued names mentions stocks to consider in the current macro backdrop — a generic context piece that may prompt some value-seeking flows but doesn’t present company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Capital One secured final approval for a $425 million class-action settlement over savings-product pricing; the company will align rates across affected accounts and pay compensation — an earnings/headline cost and potential funding/competitive pressure. Article Title

Capital One secured final approval for a $425 million class-action settlement over savings-product pricing; the company will align rates across affected accounts and pay compensation — an earnings/headline cost and potential funding/competitive pressure. Negative Sentiment: Hedge-fund manager Stephen Mandel (Lone Pine) trimmed his stake in COF — a modest negative signal that can spur some selling or caution among other institutional investors. Article Title

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of COF stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.98 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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