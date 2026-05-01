US Bancorp DE Has $105.44 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $105,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.29 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,584,250. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

More Gilead Sciences News

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Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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