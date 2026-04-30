US Bancorp DE Has $160.43 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,333 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 25,571 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $160,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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