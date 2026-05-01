US Bancorp DE Has $40.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts: Sign Up

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $474.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.37 and a 52 week high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. Ameriprise Financial's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $542.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,464,239.92. This represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameriprise Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameriprise Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ameriprise Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here