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US Bancorp DE Has $52.33 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Northrop Grumman logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in Q4, selling 3,001 shares and ending the period with 91,766 shares worth $52.33 million (about 0.06% of the company).
  • Northrop Grumman beat Q1 estimates with $6.14 EPS and $9.88B revenue, set FY2026 guidance of 27.400–27.900 EPS, and holds a MarketBeat consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $710.74 target.
  • The company pays a $2.31 quarterly dividend (annualized $9.24, ~1.6% yield), has 83.4% institutional ownership, and insiders sold roughly $15.9M of stock in the past 90 days (insiders own 0.21%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,766 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $52,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $807.00 to $742.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $710.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $580.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $453.01 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 151 shares in the company, valued at $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $15,924,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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