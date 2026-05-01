US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,044 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $102,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings cut L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $278,110.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,791.92. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $321.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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