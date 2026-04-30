US Bancorp DE Purchases 14,895 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,867 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $141,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — S&P Global reported EPS $4.97 and revenue $4.17B, topping estimates and showing double‑digit revenue growth across key segments (Ratings, Indices, Market Intelligence). Strong margins and commentary on analytics demand support upside. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — S&P Global reported EPS $4.97 and revenue $4.17B, topping estimates and showing double‑digit revenue growth across key segments (Ratings, Indices, Market Intelligence). Strong margins and commentary on analytics demand support upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises — Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan raised targets and kept bullish ratings, implying >20% upside vs. current levels, which can support further buying interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises — Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan raised targets and kept bullish ratings, implying >20% upside vs. current levels, which can support further buying interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven growth narrative — Coverage highlights S&P Global as part of an AI-led services cohort; management discussed AI adoption as a growth driver on the call, supporting a higher multiple if execution continues. Read More.

AI-driven growth narrative — Coverage highlights S&P Global as part of an AI-led services cohort; management discussed AI adoption as a growth driver on the call, supporting a higher multiple if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational expansion in India — Opening of a Gurugram hub signals investment in engineering, data and product capacity, which can help scale AI and data offerings (longer‑term positive). Read More.

Operational expansion in India — Opening of a Gurugram hub signals investment in engineering, data and product capacity, which can help scale AI and data offerings (longer‑term positive). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Outlook is mixed — FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–$19.65 and revenue guidance roughly in line but slightly below consensus is cautious; market reaction is muted because beats offset the conservative guide. Read More.

Outlook is mixed — FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–$19.65 and revenue guidance roughly in line but slightly below consensus is cautious; market reaction is muted because beats offset the conservative guide. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst tweaks — Erste made a very small FY2026 EPS trim (to $19.58), but consensus remains near management’s range — not a major directional catalyst.

Minor analyst tweaks — Erste made a very small FY2026 EPS trim (to $19.58), but consensus remains near management’s range — not a major directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector headwinds — Commentary flagged market volatility and energy‑sector weakness that pressure some end markets (Platts/energy info), which could weigh on cyclical data and subscription demand in affected verticals. Read More.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

SPGI stock opened at $433.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.66. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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