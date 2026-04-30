US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,290 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $114,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 65.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,278 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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