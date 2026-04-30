US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,943 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 20,538 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $175,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,592,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:UNP opened at $264.55 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.53 and a 12-month high of $274.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

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About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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