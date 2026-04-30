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US Bancorp DE Sells 11,507 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • US Bancorp DE trimmed its Invesco QQQ holding by 11,507 shares (a 0.8% reduction) in Q4, leaving 1,366,550 shares — about 1.0% of its portfolio and roughly 0.21% of QQQ valued at ~$839.5M.
  • Market sentiment is mixed: dovish Fed signals and short‑term buyer interest have supported QQQ, but semiconductor weakness (highlighted by Michael Burry's shorts) and "AI bubble" concerns increase downside risk.
  • QQQ is trading near its 12‑month high (opened at $661.57; 12‑month high $664.51) and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 per share (annualized $2.93, yield ~0.4%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,550 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco QQQ worth $839,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Fed signals shifting toward rate neutrality/pause, which supports growth and tech multiple expansion; a dovish pivot reduces macro headwinds for QQQ's large-cap tech weighting. The Fed Dissents Signal A Pivot Towards Rate Neutrality
  • Positive Sentiment: Pre‑market commentary and scanner headlines flagged QQQ rising ahead of the open, suggesting short‑term buyer interest and momentum into the ETF. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Rising Today, 4-29-2026?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Parent firm Invesco Ltd (IVZ) reported record AUM and strong inflows — positive for the firm's business but only an indirect/limited impact on QQQ's market performance. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: Heavy institutional options activity and hedging around QQQ has been noted — this increases the chance of outsized intraday moves (higher implied volatility) but is directionally ambiguous. Institutional options flow around QQQ
  • Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed new short positions in chipmakers and SOXX fell ~2%, snapping an 18‑day rally; weakness in semiconductors can drag QQQ given semis are a material component of the Nasdaq‑100. Michael Burry Just Did Another 'Big Short'
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple commentaries warn the AI/tech rally may be peaking — "AI bubble" headlines and sell‑the‑news risk around big‑tech earnings increase downside risk for QQQ’s concentrated tech exposure. The AI Bubble Is Starting To Crack
  • Negative Sentiment: Nasdaq weakness tied to an OpenAI report and the cluster of Big Tech earnings created volatility and short‑term selling pressure in the index that QQQ tracks. Nasdaq Sells Off On OpenAI Report; Broadcom, Micron, Nvidia Take A Tumble

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $661.57 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $462.43 and a twelve month high of $664.51. The stock's 50 day moving average is $609.58 and its 200-day moving average is $613.60.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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