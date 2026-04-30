US Bancorp DE Sells 12,154 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,278 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of Chubb worth $178,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $326.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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