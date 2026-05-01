US Bancorp DE Sells 124,149 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,012 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 124,149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $67,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 827 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $429,905.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,976,739.60. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.0%

VZ opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of Verizon Communications to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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