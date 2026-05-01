US Bancorp DE Sells 14,615 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,325 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $85,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

More Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and upbeat guidance — Amphenol reported record Q1 sales and adjusted EPS above guidance ($1.06 vs. ~$0.95 est.), with orders and net income rising sharply; management raised Q2 revenue and EPS guidance citing strong demand from IT/datacom and AI data‑center buildouts. BusinessWire: Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and upbeat guidance — Amphenol reported record Q1 sales and adjusted EPS above guidance ($1.06 vs. ~$0.95 est.), with orders and net income rising sharply; management raised Q2 revenue and EPS guidance citing strong demand from IT/datacom and AI data‑center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Market read as AI/data‑center tailwind — Coverage and call highlights emphasize sustained connectivity demand for AI infrastructure, which underpins the stronger Q2 revenue outlook. This is the main bullish catalyst driving momentum. Reuters: Forecasts on AI demand

Market read as AI/data‑center tailwind — Coverage and call highlights emphasize sustained connectivity demand for AI infrastructure, which underpins the stronger Q2 revenue outlook. This is the main bullish catalyst driving momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets and ratings — JPMorgan raised its PT to $200 (overweight) and Truist raised its PT to $200 (buy), signaling ~35% upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings optimism. Benzinga: Price Target Raises

Analysts lift targets and ratings — JPMorgan raised its PT to $200 (overweight) and Truist raised its PT to $200 (buy), signaling ~35% upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary on AI positioning — Coverage (industry writeups) highlights Amphenol’s growing role in AI infrastructure connectivity, supporting secular growth expectations. InsiderMonkey: AI infrastructure analysis

Analyst commentary on AI positioning — Coverage (industry writeups) highlights Amphenol’s growing role in AI infrastructure connectivity, supporting secular growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript details — Management discussed acquisition impacts (inventory step‑up amortization from Connectivity & Cable Solutions) and operational drivers; full transcript available for parsing by investors. Yahoo: Q1 Earnings Transcript

Earnings call/transcript details — Management discussed acquisition impacts (inventory step‑up amortization from Connectivity & Cable Solutions) and operational drivers; full transcript available for parsing by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Order book and revenue mix — Company reported large order backlog (~$9.4B cited in coverage) supporting near‑term revenue but investors should monitor integration and margin effects from recent acquisitions. QuiverQuant: Orders and analysis

Order book and revenue mix — Company reported large order backlog (~$9.4B cited in coverage) supporting near‑term revenue but investors should monitor integration and margin effects from recent acquisitions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Quiver/coverage flagged significant insider sales by several senior executives in recent months, which can weigh on sentiment even as one director made a small purchase. QuiverQuant: Insider trading

Insider selling — Quiver/coverage flagged significant insider sales by several senior executives in recent months, which can weigh on sentiment even as one director made a small purchase. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options and mixed top‑line reading — There was a large spike in put volume and Q1 revenue came in slightly under some estimates ($7.62B vs. ~$7.66B), which may have prompted short‑term hedging and profit‑taking after the rally. (See market summaries and options note.)

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $147.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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