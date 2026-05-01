US Bancorp DE Sells 18,992 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,493 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 18,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Cincinnati Financial worth $69,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.75.

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Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $163.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.49. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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