US Bancorp DE Sells 2,338 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $55,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Synopsys by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after buying an additional 1,751,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,216,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,093,800,000 after buying an additional 293,784 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $482.60 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $430.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business's revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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