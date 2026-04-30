US Bancorp DE Sells 24,536 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,978 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 24,536 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of McDonald's worth $281,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $290.20 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.86. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $340.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here