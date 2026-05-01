US Bancorp DE Sells 3,248 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $47,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sherwin-Williams

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sherwin-Williams beat Q1 estimates and reported double-digit growth in its Refinish segment, with revenue up ~6.9% and EPS $2.35 vs. $2.27 expected — a clear operational beat driving confidence. Read More.

Sherwin-Williams beat Q1 estimates and reported double-digit growth in its Refinish segment, with revenue up ~6.9% and EPS $2.35 vs. $2.27 expected — a clear operational beat driving confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and the earnings-call highlights emphasize strong sales growth and execution (targeted pricing, share gains) that support the raised FY2026 EPS range of $11.50–$11.90. Read More.

Company commentary and the earnings-call highlights emphasize strong sales growth and execution (targeted pricing, share gains) that support the raised FY2026 EPS range of $11.50–$11.90. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on SHW, reinforcing analyst conviction that the company’s growth and pricing actions support upside. Read More.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on SHW, reinforcing analyst conviction that the company’s growth and pricing actions support upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $365 but kept an Overweight rating — still implying notable upside but signaling more cautious share-price expectations. Read More.

JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $365 but kept an Overweight rating — still implying notable upside but signaling more cautious share-price expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media deep dives note a mix of strengths (pricing power, share gains) and risks (raw-material cost volatility), suggesting performance will depend on margin retention. Read More.

Analyst and media deep dives note a mix of strengths (pricing power, share gains) and risks (raw-material cost volatility), suggesting performance will depend on margin retention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks summary of the earnings call frames the results as balancing strength and risks — useful context but not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.

TipRanks summary of the earnings call frames the results as balancing strength and risks — useful context but not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $350 and moved to an Equal Weight stance, which reduces near-term analyst-driven upside. Read More.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $350 and moved to an Equal Weight stance, which reduces near-term analyst-driven upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch noted SHW underperformed some competitors on the recent session, highlighting relative-risk concerns if market leadership shifts. Read More.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $321.65 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $331.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $301.58 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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