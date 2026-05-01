US Bancorp DE Sells 3,879 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,980 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $61,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 258,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $403,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $632.58.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $518.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.91 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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