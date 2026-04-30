US Bancorp DE Sells 41,982 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,212 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,982 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of AbbVie worth $538,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock worth $2,241,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.20 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.57 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.67. The firm has a market cap of $361.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.36). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. AbbVie Submits Application to FDA for Upadacitinib

AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. AbbVie sinks talons into KRAS with right to buy Kestrel

AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. AbbVie (ABBV) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $14.13 from $14.55; FY27 to $16.10 from $16.16) — modest analyst downgrades add downward pressure, though cuts are small relative to the company’s raised 2026 guidance range. Erste Group analyst note (via MarketBeat)

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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