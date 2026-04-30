US Bancorp DE Sells 53,411 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779,141 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 53,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $348,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $195,267,000 after acquiring an additional 292,547 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,200 shares of company stock worth $2,215,100 and sold 3,055 shares worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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