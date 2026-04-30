US Bancorp DE Sells 53,636 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 53,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $260,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $518.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $531.36. The company has a market cap of $584.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $478.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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