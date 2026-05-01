US Bancorp DE Sells 5,489 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $61,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $270.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.9%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average is $261.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

Key Headlines Impacting Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance bump — ITW delivered $2.66 GAAP EPS (+12% YoY) on $4.02B revenue, and raised FY 2026 GAAP EPS to a $11.10–$11.50 range, which supports upside to consensus. ITW Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and guidance bump — ITW delivered $2.66 GAAP EPS (+12% YoY) on $4.02B revenue, and raised FY 2026 GAAP EPS to a $11.10–$11.50 range, which supports upside to consensus. Positive Sentiment: Operational improvement — operating margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4% (enterprise initiatives added 120 bps) and management cited stronger cash flow and execution, suggesting continued earnings leverage if trends persist. ITW Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Operational improvement — operating margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4% (enterprise initiatives added 120 bps) and management cited stronger cash flow and execution, suggesting continued earnings leverage if trends persist. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line with estimates — the new FY EPS range is close to sell‑side consensus, leaving limited surprise to drive further rerating absent stronger organic demand. Investors will watch forward revenue cadence and margins. Compared to Estimates, ITW Q1 Earnings

Guidance largely in line with estimates — the new FY EPS range is close to sell‑side consensus, leaving limited surprise to drive further rerating absent stronger organic demand. Investors will watch forward revenue cadence and margins. Negative Sentiment: Muted organic growth and mixed segment performance — organic revenue was roughly flat (~0.4%), several end markets (Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Construction Products, Specialty Products) showed declines, and management indicated part of the EPS lift reflects a lower effective tax-rate assumption; investors are interpreting this as lower demand‑driven upside and took profits. Insider selling and a range of divergent analyst targets add to near‑term uncertainty. Illinois Tool Works slides as investors focus on muted organic growth

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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