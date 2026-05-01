US Bancorp DE Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,663 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 44,028 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of NIKE worth $48,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Nike reported $0.35 EPS vs. $0.29 expected and revenue of $11.28B vs. $11.23B expected, showing modest operational resilience that can support near-term sentiment. Read More.

Quarterly beat — Nike reported $0.35 EPS vs. $0.29 expected and revenue of $11.28B vs. $11.23B expected, showing modest operational resilience that can support near-term sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Layoffs announced as part of the "Win Now" turnaround — ~1,400 positions, concentrated in technology and global operations. Management says cuts simplify operations and reduce costs; investors will watch whether savings translate into margin recovery or signal deeper demand weakness. Read More.

Layoffs announced as part of the "Win Now" turnaround — ~1,400 positions, concentrated in technology and global operations. Management says cuts simplify operations and reduce costs; investors will watch whether savings translate into margin recovery or signal deeper demand weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market/valuation debate — commentary questions whether the sharp share-price decline makes NKE a bargain or reflects persistent execution risk; view is mixed across retail investors and analysts. Read More.

Market/valuation debate — commentary questions whether the sharp share-price decline makes NKE a bargain or reflects persistent execution risk; view is mixed across retail investors and analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian takes — some analysts/opinion pieces frame current fear as a potential buy signal, but they caution that catalysts (guidance, margin recovery, sales stabilization) are needed to justify a durable recovery. Read More.

Contrarian takes — some analysts/opinion pieces frame current fear as a potential buy signal, but they caution that catalysts (guidance, margin recovery, sales stabilization) are needed to justify a durable recovery. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings price action and estimates — coverage notes the stock is modestly lower since the report and that forward earnings/analyst revisions will be the next key drivers. Read More.

Post-earnings price action and estimates — coverage notes the stock is modestly lower since the report and that forward earnings/analyst revisions will be the next key drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: S&P 500/index pressure — reports suggest index-related flows and market positioning are adding downward pressure, which can amplify selling even if fundamentals stabilize. Read More.

S&P 500/index pressure — reports suggest index-related flows and market positioning are adding downward pressure, which can amplify selling even if fundamentals stabilize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sharp recent declines raise valuation and execution concerns — NKE has fallen substantially year-to-date and over multi-year horizons, keeping investor skepticism high until clearer signs of sales/margin improvement emerge. Read More.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:NKE opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Stories

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