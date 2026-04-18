U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG - Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 55,053 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips's previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Koninklijke Philips from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

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