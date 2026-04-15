U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,028 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Dilation Capital Management LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,435 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $83,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $89.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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