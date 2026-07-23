US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,114 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in US Foods were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in US Foods by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after buying an additional 3,353,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in US Foods by 8,056.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $192,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in US Foods by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock worth $986,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 9,713.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,243,456 shares of the company's stock worth $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

US Foods Stock Up 1.4%

USFD stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Wall Street Zen lowered US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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