US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 2,548.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in US Foods were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,928 shares of the company's stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $6,979,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Get US Foods alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider US Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and US Foods wasn't on the list.

While US Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here