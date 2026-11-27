Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 435.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,744 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 315,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of US Foods worth $35,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in US Foods by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,009,877 shares of the company's stock worth $2,352,760,000 after buying an additional 7,259,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $2,131,439,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $406,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in US Foods by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,296 shares of the company's stock worth $140,186,000 after buying an additional 512,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $141,394,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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US Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of USFD opened at $111.77 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. US Foods's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on US Foods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses across the United States. Its customers include independent restaurants, chain operators, healthcare and hospitality providers, educational institutions, and government organizations. The company distributes fresh and frozen foods, including meat, seafood, poultry, produce and dairy, as well as dry groceries, beverages, and kitchen and dining supplies. Its offerings also include private-label products and services such as online ordering, menu planning, and culinary support.

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