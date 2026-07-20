USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in USA Rare Earth were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

Shares of USAR opened at $15.65 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.45. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,688.91. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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