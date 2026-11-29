State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,433,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,611,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.90% of USA Rare Earth worth $203,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 100.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in USA Rare Earth by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USAR. Wall Street Zen downgraded USA Rare Earth from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of USA Rare Earth to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of USA Rare Earth from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

Shares of USA Rare Earth stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.25). USA Rare Earth had a negative net margin of 716.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,660,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

USA Rare Earth Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is developing a U.S.-based supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets. Its activities include advancing the Round Top rare earth and critical minerals project in Texas and building domestic capacity to manufacture neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, which are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and electronics. The company has also expanded its materials-processing capabilities through Less Common Metals, a UK-based producer of rare earth and other specialty alloys.

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