Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,805 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Utah Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems' holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $242,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Elwood Capital Partners LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 66.7% during the third quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,642 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SMA Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $7,502,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 over the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $671.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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