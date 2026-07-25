Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Vail Resorts worth $47,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $145.92 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is currently 201.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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