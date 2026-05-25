Vale S.A. $VALE Holdings Raised by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,124,412 shares during the period. Vale comprises approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $81,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vale by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia purchased 10,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,575.04. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap purchased 12,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,268.90. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Vale Trading Down 0.2%

Vale stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vale from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vale from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.54.

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About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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