First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $119,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 9,557 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,194.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $434.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $339.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $401.00 to $394.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Valero Energy from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $324.75 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $159.90 and a 52-week high of $461.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.99 and a 200-day moving average of $299.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $23.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.17 by $2.73. The business had revenue of $46.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.71 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm's revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 58.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is an international refiner and producer of transportation fuels and other petroleum products, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Its refining business processes crude oil and other feedstocks into products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks. The company markets and distributes fuels to wholesale customers and through branded distribution networks. Its refining operations span the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with products serving customers in North America and other markets.

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