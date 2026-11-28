Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Valero Energy worth $369,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 80.8% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,062 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,073 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6,677.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 109,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $457.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $401.00 to $394.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $329.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $329.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $159.90 and a 12-month high of $461.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $23.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.17 by $2.73. The company had revenue of $46.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 58.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is an international energy company focused on petroleum refining and the production of renewable fuels. Its operations include refining crude oil into transportation fuels and other petroleum products, which it sells through wholesale and branded marketing channels. Valero operates refineries in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks, among other products. The company also produces ethanol and renewable diesel.

See Also

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