Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,888,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Valley National Bancorp worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 123.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 140.3% during the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 4,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.82 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Valley National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Valley National Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and residential lending, consumer loans, cash management and other business banking services, as well as wealth management and insurance services. Founded in 1927, Valley is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. Its banking network serves customers in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama and California, with services also available through digital channels.

Further Reading

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