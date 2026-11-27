State Street Corp cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,427,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,173,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $285,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 251,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial set a $18.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.82 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and residential lending, consumer loans, cash management and other business banking services, as well as wealth management and insurance services. Founded in 1927, Valley is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. Its banking network serves customers in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama and California, with services also available through digital channels.

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