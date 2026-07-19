Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires Shares of 680,797 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,925,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $727,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $568,361,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,858,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050,437 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,596,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393,753 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,869 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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