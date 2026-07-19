Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 8,833 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,772,638,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,918,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.

TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.

Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.

Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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