Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 9,590 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,973 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 1.8% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $397.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.69 and a 200 day moving average of $228.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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