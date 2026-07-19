Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,780 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,023 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,367 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7%

Cigna Group stock opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $286.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.40. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $315.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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