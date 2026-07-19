Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,449 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,457,308 shares of the company's stock worth $4,455,820,000 after buying an additional 1,705,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,619,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,817,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,292,364 shares of the company's stock worth $851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $537,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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