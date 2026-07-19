Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Invests $4.46 Million in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.57.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Up 0.7%

American Tower stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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