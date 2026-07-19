Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 225,924 shares of the company's stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 734 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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