Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 207,642 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Down 0.2%

PFE stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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