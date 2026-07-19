Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 7,581 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,853 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.8% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3%

ROST stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average is $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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