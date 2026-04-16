Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 20,790 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 898.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,103 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,511,233 shares of company stock worth $138,320,982 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here