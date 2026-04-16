Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,618 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,618 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $784.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $804.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $759.46 and a 200 day moving average of $692.90. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.97 and a 1 year high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here