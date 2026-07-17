Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,494 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $343.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average of $310.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $351.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.92.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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